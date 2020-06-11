Left Menu
Rajasthan Cong MLAs reach Jaipur resort for meeting

Congress MLAs and the Independents backing the Rajasthan government reached a Jaipur resort for another round of discussions ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST
Congress MLAs and the Independents backing the Rajasthan government reached a Jaipur resort for another round of discussions ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The meeting is being held at the Shiv Vilas resort on the Delhi highway in Jaipur. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot too reached the venue. However, Pilot left soon after. He is likely join to the MLAs again. Pande said attempts have been made by opposition leaders to give the MLAs ‘lucrative’ offers.

“They (MLAs) themselves felt that we should all be together and remain at one place,” Pande told reporters. He said within the Congress, legislative party members are responsible and are one under the leadership of national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

“This meeting is not just about assuring our win in the Rajya Sabha polls but to hold discussions and understand the roadmap for the coronavirus pandemic,” he said..

