Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden

President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:22 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party, according to a GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan. He'll hold another event Saturday at his private golf course in New Jersey.

The moves come at a critical moment in the campaign. Trump's reelection plans have been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, a severe economic recession and weeks of nationwide protests over racial injustice. That's added to a sense of urgency to build on the more than $250 million Trump already has in the bank to overcome stiff headwinds. "There is definitely pent-up excitement for in-person fundraisers," said Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens. "Donors are eager to support the campaign and our party." Republican Party and Trump campaign officials held virtual fundraising events during the pandemic, but in-person events featuring the president are far more lucrative. Trump is planning a steady stream of fundraisers to keep his campaign flush with cash through Election Day.

The fundraising trip also marks the president's first formal return to political activities since the pandemic and comes ahead of Trump's planned resumption of political rallies later this month. Trump said the first event would be next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by rallies in Florida, Texas and Arizona - all states led by Republicans who have aggressively relaxed social distancing restrictions. Trump's return to the fundraising circuit comes after his cash intake slowed during the pandemic. He barely eked out a lead over Biden in April, taking in $61.7 million, compared to the $60 million Biden raised with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden's April haul was all the more impressive because for much of that month he had not yet entered into a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC, a step that now allows him to rake in massive checks from wealthy donors that can top $600,000. "After watching his approval rating steadily decline week after week, Donald Trump is now putting his own supporters at risk in the midst of a Texas coronavirus spike so he might breathe some semblance of life into his flailing campaign," said Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo.

And while Trump has raised a record-breaking $742 million and sits on massive cash reserves, he will need a new influx of money as he seeks to redefine Biden and bolster his own approval rating.

