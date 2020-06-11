Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU sees path to Brexit compromise if UK more realistic, adviser says

The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with Britain but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EU's chief trade negotiator said on Thursday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:22 IST
EU sees path to Brexit compromise if UK more realistic, adviser says

The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with Britain but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EU's chief trade negotiator said on Thursday. Britain left the world's largest trading bloc on Jan. 31 and has made very little progress in talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, negotiators from both sides concluded after the latest round of talks on Friday.

Stefaan de Rynck told a virtual Irish conference that Britain had shown a lack of serious engagement on a number of issues and the talks needed to be unblocked. The areas where the EU was seeing this were in regard to standards for open and fair competition, fisheries, an overarching governance structure, and on judicial and law enforcement co-operation, De Rynck said.

"This may be a tough message but at the same time, we can see the trajectory of compromise," he said. "We have, like in some fairytale, put out some stones that show you the path to a compromise)," he said. Chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that Britain was seeking a trading relationship with the EU that was too close to that of a member state, urging London to adjust its demands in the four months left to reach a deal.

"If we get to the point where the UK changes its approach and becomes more realistic in what it can achieve, then I think we can quickly go on a trajectory for a compromise. We are certainly willing on the EU side to walk that trajectory," De Rynck said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

NIRF: 5 DU colleges among top 10, Miranda House retains top position

Five Delhi University colleges are among the top 10 in the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday, with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. DU, which was ranked 13th last year, moved up to the...

US STOCKS-Wall St hammered by fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the Dow shedding over 5 and the index on track for its sharpest one-day decline since March 18, as investors fretted over a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a grim economic outlook from the Feder...

Facebook tests information panels powered with Wikipedia for its search results

Facebook is testing a new feature under which the app will update its search box to display factual information for user searches related to topics like places, public figures, and interests.As per TechCrunch, the feature is aimed to keep u...

Turkey sentences US Consulate employee to more than 8 years

A Turkish court on Thursday convicted a local US Consulate employee in Istanbul of membership in an armed terror organization and sentenced him to eight years and nine months in prison, the state-run news agency reported. Metin Topuz, a tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020