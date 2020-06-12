Left Menu
Urge Mamata Banerjee to be responsive in humane manner: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has sought an urgent briefing from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be "responsive in humane manner".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:16 IST
Urge Mamata Banerjee to be responsive in humane manner: West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has sought an urgent briefing from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be "responsive in humane manner". "Anguished! Share public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos. Shocked at state of affairs Mamata Banerjee. Have sought urgent briefing today from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Given sensitivities of people and wider ramifications it may have, urge Mamata Banerjee to be responsive in humane manner. A police action to repress would be hurtful. In our culture dead bodies have to be accorded highest respect. Scars of Dhapa and now this SHAME," he added. Earlier, a viral video from Kolkata showed some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van. The video is said to be from South Kolkata's Garia locality.

"Health department has informed us that bodies were basically unidentified/unclaimed bodies. Hospital, as per protocol, sends such bodies for cremation after a period of 15 days if no claimant comes forward," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

