Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus president accuses election rival of corruption after raid

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on Friday accused his political rival Viktor Babariko of corruption but denied trying to block Babariko from standing against him in the presidential election in August. Lukashenko has ruled the eastern European country with an iron fist since 1994 but faces the biggest challenge to his authority in years, with thousands of people taking to the streets recently to support opposition candidates.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:36 IST
Belarus president accuses election rival of corruption after raid
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on Friday accused his political rival Viktor Babariko of corruption but denied trying to block Babariko from standing against him in the presidential election in August.

Lukashenko has ruled the eastern European country with an iron fist since 1994 but faces the biggest challenge to his authority in years, with thousands of people taking to the streets recently to support opposition candidates. Babariko is the former head of the local unit of Russia's Gazprombank, whose offices were raided on Thursday in a tax evasion case.

Babariko said the raid was designed to put political pressure on him. Lukashenko denied that the criminal case was related to the election, but he said Babariko could not wash his hands of the allegations and blame other officials at the bank. "What struck me most is that this scoundrel, I cannot call him otherwise, says: 'I have nothing to do with this. They are the ones to blame'," Lukashenko was cited by the state news agency BelTA as saying. "Look, they were not only his deputies. They are one gang."

Belgazprombank said on Thursday that it was continuing normal operations and that its financial stability had not been affected. Gazprombank said it did not manage the operations of Belgazprombank and was not contacted by the Belarus authorities. Lukashenko said 15 people had been detained in the case against Belgazprombank.

Public frustration with Lukashenko's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and grievances about the economy and human rights have reinvigorated opposition to his rule. Analysts see Babariko as his most serious rival.

Lukashenko said he welcomed Babariko running in the election, because it put scrutiny on what he said was Babariko's track record of corruption, including amassing property and paying bribes. Babariko denies the allegations. "And I want him to get to the polls," Lukashenko said. "But we will not make him a prisoner of conscience." (Editing by Matthias Williams)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Awnings to aircon: Heat threat drives city innovation in pandemic year

By Laurie Goering LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From subsidies to help the poor buy air-conditioners to more shade awnings at retirement centres and heat warnings along with food deliveries, cities are trying out innovative w...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020