Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhupinder Hooda questions decision of appointing 'Kisan Mitras' in Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday questioned the announcement of state government's decision to appoint 17,000 Kisan Mitras and stated that the government should first befriend farmers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:24 IST
Bhupinder Hooda questions decision of appointing 'Kisan Mitras' in Haryana
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday questioned the announcement of state government's decision to appoint 17,000 Kisan Mitras and stated that the government should first befriend farmers. According to a press release, Hooda remarked: "What is the benefit of appointing a Kisan Mitra if the government itself has become anti-farmer? The government should reconsider its anti-farmer policies instead of coining new phrases. All the ministers, officers and government employees should first act like friends of farmers but the government seems to have failed to do so."

He further said that the farmers need relief and encouragement from the government. "If the government wants to be a friend of the farmers, then they should implement the Swaminathan Commission report, give a fair price for the crop, reduce the input cost of agriculture, remove taxes on farming equipment. The government should reduce the price of diesel which are increasing daily and above all, steps should be taken towards a loan waiver," mentioned Hooda.

He also alleged that instead of encouraging the farmers, the state government was constantly taking steps to make agricultural inputs expensive and stopping the purchase of crops and also implementing restrictions on farmers. "Earlier, FPO (Farmer Producer Organization), Master Trainer and Moderator were appointed by the government but the farmers are getting no benefits from them. In the last term, the BJP had also appointed outsiders as Sushashan Sahyogis while not trusting the officials. However, their support could not be seen anywhere in the whole system, nor was their good governance in the state," further added Hooda.

He further advised that the government should appoint unemployed youth studying agriculture, instead of appointing volunteers, stating that they will contribute to the agricultural sector, based on their expertise. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Awnings to aircon: Heat threat drives city innovation in pandemic year

By Laurie Goering LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From subsidies to help the poor buy air-conditioners to more shade awnings at retirement centres and heat warnings along with food deliveries, cities are trying out innovative w...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020