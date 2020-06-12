Pema Khandu congratulates Nabam Rebia on being elected as Rajya Sabha MP
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulate Nabam Rebia on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from the State.ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:45 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulate Nabam Rebia on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from the State.
"Arunachal for the first time in history will have all its Member of Parliament from BJP party - two Lok Sabha, and one Rajya Sabha. I congratulate Shri Nabam Rebia Ji on being elected unopposed today as Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal," Pema Khandu tweeted.
On June 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee has announced Nabam Rebia as party's candidate for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh.The elections to fill the pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pema Khandu
- Rajya Sabha
- Member of Parliament
- Arunachal Pradesh
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar passes away at 84
Rajya Sabha Secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for COVID-19: Sources.
Rajya Sabha Secretariat Director tests positive for COVID-19
Will abide by party's decision regarding Rajya Sabha polls: DK Shivakumar
YSRCP fields four candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh