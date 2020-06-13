'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again': Rahul uses quote to slam govt on lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Central government over the rise in coronavirus cases in India during the various phases of the lockdown. Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by posting the quote, "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results' - Anonymous." He also tagged graphs of the rise in COVID-19 cases in India in four different phases of the lockdown.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data. On Friday, Gandhi had tweeted, "India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence." Gandhi's attack on the government on Saturday came as India surpassed the three lakh-mark with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases..