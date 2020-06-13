Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again': Rahul uses quote to slam govt on lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Central government over the rise in coronavirus cases in India during the various phases of the lockdown. Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by posting the quote, "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results' - Anonymous."

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:36 IST
'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again': Rahul uses quote to slam govt on lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Central government over the rise in coronavirus cases in India during the various phases of the lockdown. Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by posting the quote, "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results' - Anonymous." He also tagged graphs of the rise in COVID-19 cases in India in four different phases of the lockdown.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data. On Friday, Gandhi had tweeted, "India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence." Gandhi's attack on the government on Saturday came as India surpassed the three lakh-mark with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases..

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus cluster at major food market

A Beijing district put itself on a wartime footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events on Saturday after a cluster of novel coronavirus infections centered around a major wholesale market sparked fears of a new wave of COVID-19...

ISL: Odisha FC sign defender Kamalpreet Singh for 2 years

Indian Super League ISL team Odisha FC have signed 22-year-old defender Kamalpreet Singh for two years ahead of the seventh season of the tournament. After playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjabs first-ever I-League title win in 2017-18 s...

Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

The lower house of Nepals parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said.The move signals a hardening of Nepals position over a decades-long border...

7-feet-long crocodile rescued from Vadodara village, handed over to forest dept

A 7-feet-long crocodile, which had ventured out into fields at Muvada village of Baghola Tehsil in Vadodara two days ago, has been rescued and handed over to the State Forest Department, an official said on Saturday. One of the officials wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020