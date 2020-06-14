Public apology by way of atonement expected: WB Governor to Mamata on video of decomposed bodies
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and stated that public apology by way of atonement is expected.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and stated that public apology by way of atonement is expected. "Horrendous unimaginable horror of dragging human bodies by pair of tongs would haunt us for long. Public apology Mamata Banerjee by way of atonement is expected. This barbarity is indelible taint on humanity. Disposal of dead body is solemn act- dominated by spirituality," Dhankhar tweeted.
He said that calling videos as fake is "inexcusable blunder". "Calling videos as fake is inexcusable blunder -adding injury to shameless insult. Those orchestrating remote controlled response Mamata Banerjee have no idea of anger of people at enormity of this crime. Before reacting Reflect-if one of the 14 was part of your family," he added.
Dhankhar hoped that details he has sought from Home Secretary, Government of West Bengal and KMC would be made available earliest and authentically. "Chairperson Firhad Hakim is expected to brief me earliest on this grim episode. Issue is highly emotive and sensitive-a cover up operation #MAP would be inflammatory," he tweeted. (ANI)
