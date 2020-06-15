Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament experts see Bundesbank taking lead in ECB legal fight - newspaper

German parliament's official researchers have concluded in a legal opinion that the Bundesbank must be responsible for examining whether the bond buying programme of the European Central Bank (ECB) is proportionate, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 07:30 IST
Parliament experts see Bundesbank taking lead in ECB legal fight - newspaper

German parliament's official researchers have concluded in a legal opinion that the Bundesbank must be responsible for examining whether the bond buying programme of the European Central Bank (ECB) is proportionate, a newspaper reported on Monday. The German Constitutional Court last month gave the ECB three months to explain the proportionality of its bond purchases or risk losing Germany's Bundesbank, one of 19 national central banks that are members of the ECB, as a participant in the programme.

It also called on the German parliament and government to challenge the ECB on the matter. "The Bundesbank must be primarily responsible for this review," the experts in the Bundestag's research services said in the assessment, excerpts of which were published by the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.

The Bundesbank would have to withdraw from the bond purchase programme if it were found to be disproportionate, it added. The Bundestag's research services offer non-partisan specialist analyses and expert views on questions raised by lawmakers. Their view is not binding but carries weight in Berlin.

The Constitutional Court ruling poses a conundrum for Berlin, which is bound to respect the Karlsruhe court but does not want to erode the independence of the ECB, whose unprecedented economic stimulus programme has kept the euro zone intact. Politicians and bankers are trying to find a way through the legal complexities the ruling has thrown up regarding the relationship between European and German laws and institutions and to work out which institution should make the assessment.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kongs Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has report...

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service IPS officers on Monday. Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made C...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020