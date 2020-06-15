Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will sort out 'misunderstanding' with Nepal through dialogue: Rajnath

Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said. "Our relations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:22 IST
India will sort out 'misunderstanding' with Nepal through dialogue: Rajnath

Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue. In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand, Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it.

"Our relations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said. "How can relations between India and Nepal break!" Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it. If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it will be sorted out through dialogue, the senior BJP leader said, asserting Indians could never have any bitterness about Nepal.

In his address, Singh said the Modi government had delivered on a host of promises like abrogation of Article 370 and prohibiting instant triple talaq. Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said. PTI KR HMB

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah said Delhi govt will conduct 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20: Delhi BJP chief

The Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20, according to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Del...

Construction work set to begin on Kawatiri Coastal Trail

Construction work is set to begin on the Kawatiri Coastal Trail with the appointment of a local contractor, Westreef Services Ltd now confirmed, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Its great t...

Special flight reaches Colombo airport to evacuate stranded Indians

A sense of excitement filled the BIA Colombo Airport as a special flight under Vande Bharat Mission reached Sri Lanka to repatriate the stranded Indian nationals. A happy bustling morning in Sri Lanka Excited passengers start arriving at BI...

Sun Pharma, Hikma ink exclusive pact for plaque psoriasis drug for MENA region

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for plaque psoriasis medicine, Ilumya, for the Middle East and North Africa MENA region. One of the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020