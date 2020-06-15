Bihar Minister sends legal notice to Tejashwi Yadav for sharing 'editing video'

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary has sent a legal notice to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for sharing a video allegedly edited with "malafide intentions" and "falsely accusing" him of abusing his father and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. In the legal notice, Choudhary asked Tejashwi to delete his social media post and issue a written unconditional apology on Twitter and Facebook as well in three leading newspapers circulated in Bihar for causing "irreparable harm" and "besmirching his reputation and standing".

"I look forward to your response complying with the above stated bare minimum requisition with the duly executed undertaking in aforesaid terms within 10 hours of the receipt of the legal notice, failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a civil suit for damages," the notice said. Earlier, Tejashwi had retweeted a purported video of Choudhary, in which he was heard using abusive language. (ANI)