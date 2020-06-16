Uddhav Thackeray govt failed to serve people during COVID-19, says Sable

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI):Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Shankar Sable, slammed the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, saying that the Uddhav Thackeray led government has "totally failed" to serve the people of the state during the COVID -19 crisis. He also alleged that rather than fighting the coronavirus, a "war of words is going on in the coalition government of the state."

"Uddhav Thackeray is running the government on his own. On one hand, while the COVID -19 cases are increasing in the state, partners in Uddhav Thackeray's government are entangled with each other," he said. "The Uddhav Thackeray government has totally failed to serve the people of the state in such high time of COVID -19 and rather than fighting the pandemic a war of words is going on in the coalition government of the state," said Sable.

Shiv Sena has taken a dig at its Maharashtra coalition partner Congress and said the party led by Sonia Gandhi is like an "old cot that starts to squeak every now and then". Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece has written in its editorial, "When a CM is elected; his decision is final in all matters. Sharad Pawar himself abides by this rule and meets the chief minister every now and then and gives suggestions. Even Congress is doing good work but every now and then like an old cot it starts to squeak." (ANI)