Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy, leaders across political spectrum condole death of Army officer Santosh Babu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and leaders of several parties on Tuesday condoled the death of Army officer Santosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet district in the state, in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and hailed his supreme sacrifice.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:28 IST
CM, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy, leaders across political spectrum condole death of Army officer Santosh Babu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and leaders of several parties on Tuesday condoled the death of Army officer Santosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet district in the state, in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and hailed his supreme sacrifice. Rao said the Army officer has sacrificed his life for the nation.

An official release said Rao conveyed his condolences to the family members of Santosh Babu and announced that the state government would extend all support to them. He instructed Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who hails from Suryapet, to be present as the state governments representative, for receiving the mortal remains of the departed Army officer and till the completion of the funeral.

Kishan Reddy spoke to Santosh Babus wife who is in Delhi and also his father over phone and offered his condolences, official sources said. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also conveyed his condolences to the father of Santosh Babu over telephone, an official release said here.

BJP president in Telangana and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, TDP president in Telangana L Ramana and other leaders have also expressed grief over the death. Babu and two soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assads government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the countrys nearly decade...

France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the U.N.s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit....

COVID-19: UN agencies warn against rising hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean

The number of people in Latin America and the Caribbean living in extreme poverty could surpass 83 million this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant rise in hunger, according to a UN report released on ...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to get back Johnny Depp, know current status on script development

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. All previous movies have done beautiful business in the box office and now fans are waiting for the sixth movie.In October 2018, it was reported that Deadpool writers Rh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020