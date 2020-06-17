Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs order on police reform, doesn't mention racism

At the signing event, he railed against those who committed violence during the largely peaceful protests while hailing the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants. Trump's executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:43 IST
Trump signs order on police reform, doesn't mention racism
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices. But he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black men and women.

Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony and said he grieved for the lives lost and families devastated. But then he quickly shifted his tone and devoted most of his public remarks to a need to respect and support "the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe." He characterized the officers who have used excessive force as a "tiny" number of outliers among "trustworthy" police ranks. "Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals," he said before signing the order Tuesday, flanked by police officials.

Trump and Republicans in Congress have been rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged for weeks across the country in response to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans. It's a sudden shift that underscores how quickly the protests have changed the political conversation and pressured Washington to act. But Trump, who has faced criticism for failing to acknowledge systemic racial bias and has advocated for tougher police treatment of suspects in the past, has continued to hold his 'law and order." line. At the signing event, he railed against those who committed violence during the largely peaceful protests while hailing the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants.

Trump's executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records. Many officers who wind up involved in fatal incidents have long complaint histories, including Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murder in the death of Floyd. Those records are often not made public, making it difficult to know if an officer has such a history. The order would also give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage co-responder programs, in which social workers join the police when they respond to nonviolent calls involving mental health, addiction, and homeless issues.

Trump said that, as part of the order, the use of chokeholds, which have become a symbol of police brutality, would be banned "except if an officer's life is at risk." Actually, the order instructs the Justice Department to push local police departments to be certified by a "reputable independent credentialing body" with use-of-force policies that prohibit the use of chokeholds, except when the use of deadly force is allowed by law. Chokeholds are already largely banned in police departments nationwide. While Trump hailed his efforts as "historic," Democrats and other critics said he didn't go nearly far enough.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, "One modest inadequate executive order will not make up for his decades of inflammatory rhetoric and his recent policies designed to roll back the progress that we've made in previous years." Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the order "falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of Black Americans." Kristina Roth at Amnesty International USA said the order "amounts to a Band-Aid for a bullet wound." But Trump said others want to go too far. He, framed his plan as an alternative to the "defund the police" movement to fully revamp departments that have emerged from the protests and which he slammed as "radical and dangerous." "Americans know the truth: Without police there is chaos. Without law there is anarchy and without safety, there is a catastrophe," he said. Trump's audience included police officials and members of Congress and came after he met privately at the White House with the families of men and women who have been killed in interactions with police.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that many tears were shed at the meeting and "the president was devastated." Trump listed the families' relatives who died and said: "To all the hurting families, I want you to know that all Americans mourn by your side. Your loved ones will not have died in vain." White House adviser Ja'Ron Smith said it was "a mutual decision" for the families not to attend the public signing. "It really wasn't about doing a photo opportunity," he said. "We wanted the opportunity to really hear from the families and protect them. I mean I think it's really unfortunate that some civil rights groups have even attacked them for coming.".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the ...

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020