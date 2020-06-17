Left Menu
Development News Edition

US hits Syria's elite with new sanctions under Caesar Act

The new sanctions will likely severely impact the inflow of foreign capital particularly for post-war reconstruction, especially from Russia and Iran, Assad's main allies, as well as China and neighboring countries. The Washington-based Syria Center for Justice and Accountability said the Caesar sanctions are designed for this purpose, “aiming to deter foreign financial engagement and commercial reconstruction agreements with the Assad government.” But the group said the sanctions also contain provisions exempting humanitarian goods and services, similar to other sanctions, and intended to ensure the flow of aid and mitigate the economic consequences of the sanctions on the Syrian people.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:59 IST
US hits Syria's elite with new sanctions under Caesar Act

The Trump administration on Wednesday ramped up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle with a raft of new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses and blocking a settlement of the country's conflict. The State Department and the Treasury said 39 Syrian individuals, including Assad and his wife, had been designated for the new sanctions. Others include members of the extended Assad family, senior military leaders and business executives. Many of those on the list were already subject to U.S. sanctions, but the penalties also target non-Syrians who do business with them.

One newcomer to the US blacklist is Assad's wife, Asma, had not been previously targeted but was hit for becoming what the State Department said is “one of Syria's most notorious war profiteers.” The sanctions are the result of legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, named after the pseudonym of a Syrian policeman who turned over photographs of thousands of victims of torture by the Assad government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the designations represent “the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people.” “Anyone doing business with the Assad regime, no matter where in the world they are, is potentially exposed to travel restrictions and financial sanctions,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Besides rights abuses, those targeted also were hit for obstructing a peaceful political resolution to the long-running conflict. Wednesday's announcement was widely expected, and ahead of it Syria devalued its currency by 44%. Syria announced a new official exchange rate for the pound amid chaos in the market just hours before the sanctions took effect.

Syria's already troubled economy has sharply deteriorated, prices have soared and the pound had collapsed in recent weeks, partly because of fears that the sanctions would further isolate the war-ravaged country. Experts say the new sanctions will be a heavy blow to a nation where more than 80 per cent of the people already live in poverty, according to the United Nations. Syrian government officials have called it “economic terrorism.” Syria is already facing sanctions — some in place even before the war — imposed by the United States and European countries against officials or individuals linked to Assad's government. The new sanctions will likely severely impact the inflow of foreign capital particularly for post-war reconstruction, especially from Russia and Iran, Assad's main allies, as well as China and neighboring countries.

The Washington-based Syria Center for Justice and Accountability said the Caesar sanctions are designed for this purpose, “aiming to deter foreign financial engagement and commercial reconstruction agreements with the Assad government.” But the group said the sanctions also contain provisions exempting humanitarian goods and services, similar to other sanctions, and intended to ensure the flow of aid and mitigate the economic consequences of the sanctions on the Syrian people. Still, the currency collapse is obviously in part deepened by the panic over the impact of the sanctions.

People are hoarding dollars, and many commercial transactions have stopped. The government, in an effort to control the flow of foreign currency and the exchange rate, has cracked down on hawalas, or offices of exchange that are used by the majority of Syrians, which has also impacted the flow of foreign currency in the country. A financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, where there are controls on withdrawals and a shortage of foreign currency, has also impacted the Syrian banking sector and Syrians who had saved or did commercial transactions through Lebanon. Iran's own economic woes, and the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions in the region, have all added to the crisis in Syria.

“Ultimately, the most significant cause of the economic crisis is the Syrian government — its irresponsible fiscal policy, continuous corruption, refusal to respect international laws and norms or engage in good-faith political and diplomatic negotiations,” said SCJA in a report issued Tuesday, which added the sanctions offer a clear path for the Syrian government out of the sanctions. “Both the US and the EU sanctions regimes make clear that sanctions will be lifted if President Assad agrees to a political transition of power," it said. “If the Syrian government is genuinely concerned about the impact of economic sanctions on its ability to protect the Syrian public from COVID-19, there is a clear option available to it.” ___ Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria and Sarah el-Deeb in Beirut, Lebanon contributed.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia urges HRD Minister not to hold pending CBSE exams, declare result on internal assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him to declare that the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE exams for Class X and XI...

INSIGHT-Poor health and family ties brought Rwanda genocide suspect into custody

As dawn broke on May 16, an elite French police team blew open the door to an apartment in a sleepy northwestern Parisian suburb where they found Felicien Kabuga, suspected of bankrolling the genocide against Rwandas Tutsis in 1994.The arre...

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Reports about t...

Jitendra Singh to address workshop on good governance practices in pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address a workshop on Thursday on good governance practices during a pandemic for officials of different countries, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. The two-day workshop on June 18-19 would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020