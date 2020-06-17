Digvijaya Singh files complaint against MP CM for tweeting 'doctored' video of Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Crime Branch against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi last year 'with an intention to tarnish his image'.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:33 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Crime Branch against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi last year 'with an intention to tarnish his image'.
"On the complaint of BJP, an FIR has been registered against me and 12 others. I want that an FIR should be registered based on our complaint," Singh told reporters here.
Earlier, the Bhopal Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chouhan shared by him on social media. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digvijaya Singh
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- CM
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Madhya Pradesh
- BJP
ALSO READ
Moody's has rated PM Modi's handling of India's economy a step above 'junk': Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19 cases rising, but there are sufficient arrangements of beds, ICU and oxygen support at Delhi hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
CM Office in Secretariat building closed for three days after Uttarakhand cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19
4,100 out of 6,731 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are vacant: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mobile app for updates on vacant beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.