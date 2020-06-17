BJP 'murdered' democracy by toppling Cong government: Wasnik

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday said the BJP "murdered" democracy by toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Wasnik, in-charge of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, praised Congressmen for their dedication towards the organisation when the BJP was "playing the game of luring" MLAs.

The 15-month-old Nath-led Congress government collapsed in March after 22 party MLAs resigned from the assembly. The BJP then formed it government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The way you remained united is praiseworthy. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has murdered democracy by toppling an elected government by luring (MLAs).

"You have discarded it by showing your dedication towards the party, Wasnik said, addressing Congress legislators ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The Congress has fielded former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and senior Dalit Deader Phool Singh Barriya for the three vacant RS seats from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party in March, and Sumer Singh Solanki, an ex-government college professor, for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament. Scindia, along with 22 rebel Congress MLAs, joined the BJP in March.

Wasnik, who arrived here for the first time after being appointed the general secretary in-charge of MP, said a session was organised to train first-time MLAs about voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, addressing the meeting, former chief minister and state Congress president, Nath, expressed gratitude on behalf of the party towards MLAs for extending all possible help to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Congress candidates were present on the occasion. The partys election work in-charge and lawyer, J P Dhanopia, listed instructions to be followed while voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Congressmen paid rich tributes to the 20 Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night..