Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP 'murdered' democracy by toppling Cong government: Wasnik

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has murdered democracy by toppling an elected government by luring (MLAs). "You have discarded it by showing your dedication towards the party, Wasnik said, addressing Congress legislators ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:17 IST
BJP 'murdered' democracy by toppling Cong government: Wasnik

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday said the BJP "murdered" democracy by toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Wasnik, in-charge of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, praised Congressmen for their dedication towards the organisation when the BJP was "playing the game of luring" MLAs.

The 15-month-old Nath-led Congress government collapsed in March after 22 party MLAs resigned from the assembly. The BJP then formed it government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The way you remained united is praiseworthy. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has murdered democracy by toppling an elected government by luring (MLAs).

"You have discarded it by showing your dedication towards the party, Wasnik said, addressing Congress legislators ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The Congress has fielded former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and senior Dalit Deader Phool Singh Barriya for the three vacant RS seats from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party in March, and Sumer Singh Solanki, an ex-government college professor, for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament. Scindia, along with 22 rebel Congress MLAs, joined the BJP in March.

Wasnik, who arrived here for the first time after being appointed the general secretary in-charge of MP, said a session was organised to train first-time MLAs about voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, addressing the meeting, former chief minister and state Congress president, Nath, expressed gratitude on behalf of the party towards MLAs for extending all possible help to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Congress candidates were present on the occasion. The partys election work in-charge and lawyer, J P Dhanopia, listed instructions to be followed while voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Congressmen paid rich tributes to the 20 Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal BJP takes out protest march against Ladakh clash, calls for boycott of Chinese goods

The West Bengal unit of BJP on Wednesday took out a candlelight protest march against the killing of Indian soldiers in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley. Led by senior party leaders and MP Locket Chatterjee, the...

U.S. law prevents import of products made by forced labor -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, asked about exports of products made by Uighurs and other Muslim groups in camps in China, said the United States would strongly enforce U.S. laws banning the import of goods made by forced labor...

LATAM Airlines suspends Argentina operations, blaming COVID-19 and government

LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its Argentine subsidiary will cease operations indefinitely, canceling all domestic flights, its first major cutback since filing for bankruptcy protection. The announcement fell short of saying the co...

BJP workers hold protest against China at India Gate

BJP workers held a protest against China here on Wednesday over the Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred on June 15. The protestors chanted the the slogan, Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram. They were also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020