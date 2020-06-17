Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden focuses on economic recovery in battleground state trip

The former vice president met business owners struggling to weather the pandemic in a Philadelphia suburb, and later will deliver a speech suggesting that Republican President Donald Trump "has no plan besides hanging an 'open for business' sign," according to a campaign aide. Biden's proposal for reopening the economy includes expanded coronavirus testing and protective equipment for people who go back to work, as well as paid sick leave, small-business grants and hiring a workforce to chart the disease's spread.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:39 IST
Biden focuses on economic recovery in battleground state trip

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will highlight his plan to safely reopen a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday on his third visit this month to the must-win election battleground state of Pennsylvania. The former vice president met business owners struggling to weather the pandemic in a Philadelphia suburb, and later will deliver a speech suggesting that Republican President Donald Trump "has no plan besides hanging an 'open for business' sign," according to a campaign aide.

Biden's proposal for reopening the economy includes expanded coronavirus testing and protective equipment for people who go back to work, as well as paid sick leave, small-business grants and hiring a workforce to chart the disease's spread. Nationally, Biden now has his widest lead over Trump in the race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Wednesday, showing the Democrat with a 13-percentage-point lead.

Still, 43% percent of registered voters said they thought Trump would be a better steward of the economy than Biden, against 38% who said Biden would be better. A quick recovery from a deep recession caused by coronavirus-related shutdowns could further bolster Trump's argument that he should be re-elected on Nov. 3. Trump won Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point in 2016, an unexpected victory along with wins in Wisconsin and Michigan that propelled him to the presidency.

An economic recovery appears to be underway. Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales rising by 17.7% last month, the most on record, after two straight months of sharp declines. That rebound is threatened by signs that certain regions, including Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma, are seeing a resurgence of the virus. A spokesman for Trump's campaign, Ken Farnaso, said, "Americans already know they are in the midst of the Great American Comeback."

"President Trump's proven track record of success shows that he is the man needed to meet this moment and usher in yet another economic renaissance," Farnaso said. Trump is preparing for his first rally since the coronavirus forced people to stay at home three months ago. The event takes place on Saturday in heavily Republican Oklahoma and comes as the president touts his stimulus as helping to revive the economy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Smoke risk: Scientists warn forest fires could worsen coronavirus harm

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - People living in the worlds tropical forest regions, from Brazil to Indonesia, face heightened risk to their health this year from a potentially deadly combination of forest f...

U.S. Supreme Court LGBT ruling gives hope to those challenging military transgender ban

Nic Talbott, a transgender man, was driving his truck in Chicago when his phone started buzzing in July 2017. With just over 50 words on Twitter, his dream to join the military seemed to have been destroyed.President Donald Trump had tweete...

Jharkhand loses two brave sons in violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Jharkhand plunged into grief on Wednesday as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley stripped the state of two its bravehearts -- Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda. Ojha, blessed with a daughter jus...

Presidency University sets up training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians

The Presidency University has set up a training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians to help them become experts in detecting viruses of infectious diseases. The centre will be of much help in producing skilled laboratory technici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020