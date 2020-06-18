Former Union Minister and senior RJD leader tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar
A former Union Minister and senior RJD leader, who is admitted in AIIMS Patna, has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-06-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 05:18 IST
He was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of cough and fever.
India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11,903 deaths. (ANI)
