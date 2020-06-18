LAC standoff: Owaisi takes jab at BJP-led NDA govt over China
Taking a jab at the BJP-led NDA government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that its talks with China during the last six years, at the level of Prime Minister, has only led to China occupying Indian territory in Galwan Valley.-China occupying Indian territory in #GalwanValley -20 soldiers losing their life.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:36 IST
Taking a jab at the BJP-led NDA government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that its talks with China during the last six years, at the level of Prime Minister, has only led to China occupying Indian territory in Galwan Valley. "In last 6 years @PMOIndia has spoken to his Chinese counterpart EIGHTEEN times.
What have all these talks led to? -China occupying Indian territory in #GalwanValley -20 soldiers losing their life. The only reply now is to take back our territory," he tweeted. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader's comments come in the wake of 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.
