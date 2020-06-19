Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD seeks clarification from Rajnath Singh for not being invited to all-party meet on India-China conflict

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday sought clarification from Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on why his party had not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India and China conflict.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:57 IST
RJD seeks clarification from Rajnath Singh for not being invited to all-party meet on India-China conflict
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday sought clarification from Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on why his party had not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India and China conflict. He said that the RJD is the largest party in Bihar, which has 5 MPs in Parliament.

"Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar and it has 5 MPs in the Parliament but we have not been invited to today's all-party meeting on India-China face-off. We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why RJD has not been invited," Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha expressed concerns after his party was not invited in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi through video conferencing to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China.Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

New Delhi, Jun 19 PT A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in any hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilat...

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020