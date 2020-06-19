RJD seeks clarification from Rajnath Singh for not being invited to all-party meet on India-China conflict
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday sought clarification from Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on why his party had not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India and China conflict.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:57 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday sought clarification from Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on why his party had not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India and China conflict. He said that the RJD is the largest party in Bihar, which has 5 MPs in Parliament.
"Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar and it has 5 MPs in the Parliament but we have not been invited to today's all-party meeting on India-China face-off. We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why RJD has not been invited," Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm.
Earlier in the day, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha expressed concerns after his party was not invited in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi through video conferencing to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China.Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Rajnath Singh
- Narendra Modi
- Tejashwi Yadav
- India
- BJP
- China
- Bihar
- Parliament
- Galwan
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
N.Korea says U.S. in no position to criticise China
China eases flight curbs after U.S. order targeting Chinese carriers
China to allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into country -The Paper
China to allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into country -The Paper
Hong Kong legislature starts voting on China national anthem bill