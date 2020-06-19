Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders from Punjab, Haryana wish Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday

Senior Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana wished good health and a long life to former party president Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday on Friday. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja in their separate tweets prayed for Gandhi's long life and good health. Congress party chief spokesperson and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished Gandhi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:40 IST
Cong leaders from Punjab, Haryana wish Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday

Senior Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana wished good health and a long life to former party president Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday on Friday. "Dear @Rahul Gandhi, warm wishes to you on your birthday. Take care of yourself and keep working for India," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

On Gandhi's 49th birthday, Singh had said he was “proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you”. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja in their separate tweets prayed for Gandhi's long life and good health.

Congress party chief spokesperson and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished Gandhi. “Birthday wishes to Shri@ Rahulgandhi,” he tweeted.

“Tough times are testing times, Struggle is intrinsic to men of resolve, The temperament to handle it all with equanimity, fearlessness of spirit and an intense commitment to serve is test of a leader. Privileged to work with such a leader,” Surjewala added. Former Union minister and sitting Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

“Happy birthday @RahulGandhi. God Bless,” he tweeted. Gandhi has decided to not celebrate his birthday this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 20 Army personnel in a stand-off with China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to ask states to set up expert panels to ensure proper care to COVID-19 patients in hospital

The Supreme Court Friday said it would direct states to set up expert panels and on installing CCTV cameras in hospitals to ensure proper treatment to COVID-19 patients, while asking the Centre to take decision on the issue of different cha...

IIT Mandi team develops infusion technology for herbs in mid-Himalayan region to help farmers

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi have developed a herbal infusion technology as a sustainable means of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayan region. The team at the institutes Botanical Garden and Med...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, oxygen level dips, being shifted to ICU: Official.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jains condition deteriorates, oxygen level dips, being shifted to ICU Official....

Voting underway for two RS seats in Jharkhand with safety measures in place

With precautionary measures in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling was underway on Friday for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020