Left Menu
Development News Edition

If killing of 20 jawans isn't provocation, what is, asks Sena

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that India will give a befitting reply if provoked, the Shiv Sena said on Friday that the killing of 20 Indian jawans by the Chinese Army was itself a provocation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:26 IST
If killing of 20 jawans isn't provocation, what is, asks Sena

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that India will give a befitting reply if provoked, the Shiv Sena said on Friday that the killing of 20 Indian jawans by the Chinese Army was itself a provocation. The editorial in the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' also said those who used to blame Jawaharlal Nehru for defeat in the 1962 Sino-India war should now introspect.

"Modi says if provoked, we will respond. If killing of 20 jawans is not a provocation, then what is? "Killing of 20 jawans is a provocation and attack on our self-respect and sovereignty," it added. "Coffins of 20 soldiers is not a matter of pride," the editorial said.

"We spoke of retaliation then and even now. But we can threaten only Pakistan. When will we leave behind the perception that we cannot take on China," it asked. It also said the country has not learnt anything from the mistakes of 1962.

"Compared to 1962, we are stronger today. If people who blame (then prime minister) Nehru introspected, the martyrdom of 20 soldiers will not go in vain," it said. The Marathi daily also accused Modi of taking on China "for US President Donald Trump".

"It is being said that Trump is keeping a close watch on the India-China developments. What (good) will happen with that? In 1971, when USA sided with Pakistan, Russia sent its naval fleet for India's help. Will Modi's friend Trump send similar help to India?" the editorial asked. "We can definitely impose economic blockade on China.

Indians should boycott Chinese goods. Chinese firms are spread all across the country. If Maharashtra cancels a contract, other states can sign a contract with that company. So the Union government should have a uniform policy regarding Chinese companies," it said. "Trade between the two countries is worth Rs six lakh crore. There is investment and employment on both the sides but China benefits the most," the Sena mouthpiece said, claiming that the relations between the two countries have deteriorated because of the United States.

"We cannot forget that China is an important neighbour. Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka are trying to counter India. China will not back off because of India's growing proximity to the USA," the editorial said. "Our foreign policy should be based on our ties with China and Pakistan as anti-India stand has brought these two countries together. We need to remember that if there is war, we will have to fight these two countries. Even though our defence capabilities are beyond doubt, we cannot fight on two fronts at the same time," the newspaper cautioned.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's PM urges quick agreement on recovery fund

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged European Union leaders not to lose time on a long negotiation of the blocs 750 billion euro 843.53 billion recovery fund, saying it needed a quick reaction.Morawiecki said Poland would receive...

Katherine Schwarzenegger calls herself lucky to have understanding husband Chris Pratt

American author and soon-to-be mother Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed how her husband Chris Pratt has been understanding during the course of her pregnancy. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old author shared her thoughts and feelin...

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...

AP CM inaugurates nine control rooms to regulate boating operations in tourist places

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated nine control rooms in six districts for regulating boating operations in tourist places in the state. He also directed officials to frame a new tourism policy as the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020