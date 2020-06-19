Left Menu
Delhi BJP to hold virtual rallies in 70 Assembly constituencies

The Delhi BJP will hold virtual rallies across all 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital to reach out to the masses with the achievements of one year of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika

Sources stated that the public outreach programme would be launched by BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh on Saturday. Singh, who was also the party's election in-charge of Delhi, would interact with BJP leaders, workers and common people on Saturday as part of the programme.

The decision to hold these rallies virtually was taken in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Similar rallies are also being undertaken by the BJP as a part of its efforts to inform the people about the welfare measures and important policies that have been implemented by the Modi government in its first year of second successive tenure.

It is understood that through the virtual rallies, the BJP in Delhi would also like to emphasise the role played by the central government in battling the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The BJP and Aam the Aadmi Party (AAP) have been battling hard to project their contribution in fighting the pandemic in the city.

Through these virtual rallies, the BJP also hopes to boost the morale of the party cadre which has been asked to follow all health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

