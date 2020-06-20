Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunberg has hope for climate, despite leaders' inaction

“Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, waits in line but doesn't quite make it before it's time for the event to start,” Thunberg recalls. Such surreal memories for a teenager form the opening to a 75-minute monologue broadcast on Swedish public radio Saturday that soon shifts to the serious matter of climate change that's at the heart of Thunberg's work.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:54 IST
Thunberg has hope for climate, despite leaders' inaction
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Preparing for her appearance before the UN General Assembly last fall, Greta Thunberg found herself constantly interrupted by world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had formed a queue to speak to her and take selfies. "Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, waits in line but doesn't quite make it before it's time for the event to start," Thunberg recalls.

Such surreal memories for a teenager form the opening to a 75-minute monologue broadcast on Swedish public radio Saturday that soon shifts to the serious matter of climate change that's at the heart of Thunberg's work. The 17-year-old has become a global figurehead of the youth climate movement since she started her one-woman protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Thunberg's blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also the occasional pushback and even death threats. To Thunberg's disappointment, her message doesn't seem to be getting through even to those leaders who applaud her work.

The message is certainly stark: Thunberg cites a U.N. report that estimates the world can only keep emitting the current amount of carbon dioxide for the next seven-and-a-half years. Any longer and it becomes impossible to meet the Paris climate accord's ambitious goal of keeping global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century. Most governments refuse to accept the idea that the world has only a fixed "carbon budget" left because it implies that a sudden shift away from fossil fuel will need to happen in just a few years.

"Do you remember the London Olympics? 'Gangnam Style' or the first 'Hunger Games' movie?" Thunberg asks her audience on Swedish radio station P1. "Those things all happened about seven or eight years ago. That's the amount of time we're talking about." Her months-long journey from Sweden to America's West Coast and back by train, sailboat, and an electric car loaned by Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighted the impact that global warming is already having, from melting glaciers to fiercer forest fire seasons, Thunberg said. It also opened her eyes to economic and social disparities affecting in particular Indigenous, Black, and minority communities, voices she has sought to amplify in the climate debate.

"The climate and sustainability crisis is not a fair crisis," Thunberg says. "The ones who'll be hit hardest from its consequences are often the ones who have done the least to cause the problem in the first place. " Her frustration extends to journalists who want to know about "the real Greta" but interrupt her when she talks about the science of climate change. "People want something simple and concrete, and they want me to be naive, angry, childish, and emotional," Thunberg says.

"That is the story that sells and creates the most clicks." Thunberg blasts governments and businesses that use what she calls "creative accounting" to make their emissions look lower than they are and apply the word "green" to industries that are not. "The emperors are naked. Every single one," she says. "It turns out our whole society is just one big nudist party." Some critics have accused Thunberg of being a doom-monger. But she insists that her message is one of hope, not despair.

"There are signs of change, of awakening," she says. "Just take the 'Me Too' movement, 'Black Lives Matter' or the school strike movement (for climate action) for instance," she says, adding that the world has passed a "social tipping point" where it becomes impossible to look away. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic may provide a necessary wake-up call, she suggests.

"The corona tragedy of course has no long term positive effects on the climate, apart from one thing only: namely the insight into how you should perceive and treat an emergency. Because during the corona crisis we suddenly act with necessary force."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Muzaffarnagar

Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on SaturdayThe siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday...

No consensus reached on LG order on institutional quarantine; another meeting at 5pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijals order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his...

To mark UN's World Refugee Day, ICC releases video to show how cricket can change lives

To mark United Nations World Refugee Day, the International Cricket Council has produced a video, highlighting how cricket has the ability to change lives, bring hope and unite people together across the world. The United Nations High Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020