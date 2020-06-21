Why did PM Modi say that 'no one intruded Indian territory', asks Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at the all-party meeting that 'no one intruded Indian territory'. "Why did the Prime Minister tell the all-party meeting that 'no one intruded our territory'? Why did PMO delete these words from the official statement? If 'no one intruded our territory', how did 20 soldiers die and 85 sustained injuries. How were 10 jawans and officers captured by the Chinese?" Kapil Sibal questioned.

Earlier on June 19 at an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland". The Prime Minister had further said that India has also conveyed its position clearly to Beijing through diplomatic means and that the Army has been given the freedom to take necessary steps for protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

