Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watchdogs: Treasury too secretive on small business loans

Several hundred publicly traded companies received these loans despite their likely ability to borrow money elsewhere and, after an outcry, some said they would return the money. The pandemic has caused a deep recession and the U.S. unemployment rate is above 13 per cent after falling slightly in May. Economists have said the small business loan program has helped, although it's hard to know by how much. The SBA has so far only provided general information about the beneficiaries of its loans, such as the industry they are in and the state in which they are located.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:07 IST
Watchdogs: Treasury too secretive on small business loans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has relented to public pressure and pledged to provide more details about which small businesses received loans from a USD 600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program. But government watchdogs say even more transparency is needed to get an accurate picture of who was helped, and who was left out.

Under pressure from Democratic lawmakers and government watchdogs, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration said Friday they would disclose the names of small business owners who received USD 150,000 or more in forgivable loans. The agencies will reveal the general amount these businesses received, their address, demographic data, and the number of jobs they helped protect.

But for loans of less than $150,000, the agencies will not name the recipients, revealing only summary information broken down by zip code, industry and demographics. Experts say this could paint an incomplete or misleading picture. Recipients of smaller loans could be part of a bigger subsidiary that would be hidden, and it won't be clear what percentage of loans went to minority-owned businesses.

A factory located in a minority neighborhood, for example, could be owned by an individual or conglomerate based elsewhere. The administration's new approach on disclosure "is a big deal compared to where we were, but it's not enough to have confidence that this money is going to the right people, who actually urgently need it," said Danielle Brian, executive director of the nonpartisan Project On Government Oversight.

Treasury Department spokespeople didn't respond to a request for comment Saturday, although Secretary Steven Mnuchin has previously said he is concerned about business owners' privacy. Sen. Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican who heads the Senate Small Business Committee, said Friday that Treasury's plan to disclose more information strikes the right balance.

As of Friday, the SBA said it had processed 4.6 million loans worth about USD 512 billion. Nearly 75 per cent of the money approved so far has gone to businesses borrowing more than USD 150,000. But 86 per cent of the loans have gone to businesses borrowing less than USD 150,000, according to the SBA.

The Paycheck Protection Program started in early April and runs out at the end of the month. The loans can be forgiven if businesses use the money to keep employees on payroll or rehire workers who have been laid off. Several hundred publicly traded companies received these loans despite their likely ability to borrow money elsewhere and, after an outcry, some said they would return the money.

The pandemic has caused a deep recession and the U.S. unemployment rate is above 13 per cent after falling slightly in May. Economists have said the small business loan program has helped, although it's hard to know by how much.

The SBA has so far only provided general information about the beneficiaries of its loans, such as the industry they are in and the state in which they are located. John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of the Small Business Majority, said in a statement that minority- and women-owned businesses appear to be getting disproportionately less funding than others, based on surveys of the 65,000 businesses in his network.

"To understand how rampant this problem is, the administration ought to release the loan amount requested and loan amount received for all recipients," Arensmeyer said. Watchdogs also are seeking information from the banks that processed the government-loan applications.

A U.S. House subcommittee investigating coronavirus relief programs last week asked bank executives for complete lists of applicants and whether they were approved. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization, says that having a robust picture of how the money was allocated will also help offer lessons for the future. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away any time soon, and the economy could need another assistance program, he says.

"It's taxpayer money," he said. "It is completely reasonable for the public to know who received it.".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug with new approach on impeding DNA repair shows promising results: Study

Patients with high-grade serious ovarian cancer HGSOC who were treated with the drug, berzosertib, and chemotherapy lived substantially longer before their disease began to worsen than did those treated with chemotherapy alone, according to...

Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. The left-arm spinner played 157 first-class matches, most of them...

In a first, turmeric transported by rail from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telanganas Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway SCR. This is the first freight rake being loaded from the st...

COVID-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020