BJP diverting MNREGA funds to win 24-seat MP bypolls: Cong MLA

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Govind Singh on Monday said the ruling BJP was diverting MNREGA funds to win bypolls in 24 seats in the state and that he had written to the chief secretary about it. In the 230-member MP Assembly, 22 seats are vacant after Congress MLAs resigned in March and joined BJP while legislators from two constituencies have died.

However, no dates have been announced for the bypolls as yet. "I have written a letter to Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bais regarding misuse of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds in the 24 seats which will have bypolls. The funds are being diverted by the BJP to win bypolls," Singh told PTI.

"In my home district Bhind, a lot of money was being allocated under MNREGA, but instead of generating employment, the money is going to be used to win upcoming elections by unfair means. If the CS does not take action, I will approach the Election Commission," Singh, MLA from Lahar since 1990, alleged. BJP MP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijaywargiya said the allegations were false and it only showed that the Congress' defeat in the bypolls was imminent.