Priyanka accuses UP govt of negligence over death of COVID-19 patients

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report that 28 COVID-19 patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation, saying if the Yogi Adityanath dispensation continues with its negligence, it will be dangerous.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report that 28 COVID-19 patients died within 48 hours of hospitalization, saying if the Yogi Adityanath dispensation continues with its negligence, it will be dangerous. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that 28 coronavirus patients admitted for treatment at a hospital in Agra died within 48 hours of their hospitalization.

"Twenty-eight corona patients admitted in Agra died within 48 hours. It is a matter of shame for the UP government that by falsely propagating this model, efforts were made to suppress the truth," the Congress general secretary said, tagging the report. "Questions over the government's 'no test-no corona' policy were raised, but the government did not answer them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

If the Uttar Pradesh government keeps suppressing the truth on coronavirus-related issues, continuing with its negligence, then this will be dangerous. In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the UP government over the alleged suicide by a couple in Kanpur, following job loss during the lockdown She said the government should focus on solving problems rather than indulging in propaganda in these difficult times.

