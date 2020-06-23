Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:50 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also backed Gehlot's recommendation and said that AICC should call a virtual session and make Rahul party chief.
Gandhi, who took the charge of Congress president in 2017 resigned from the post following disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After his resignation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- Sonia Gandhi
- Gandhi
- AICC
- Lok Sabha
- UPA
ALSO READ
Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after playing video game
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Amit Shah, says 'everyone knows status of India's borders'
Death of Jodhpur NLU student: SC issues notice to Rajasthan on plea for transferring probe to CBI
Man kills wife, son with iron rod in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
Priyanka Gandhi equates UP teachers' appointment matter with Vyapam scam