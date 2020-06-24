Nothing illegal or unconstitutional for Ramesh Kumar to meet Rajya Sabha MP: TDP

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that former State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar met with Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas on June 13 to discuss his case details at a private hotel in Hyderabad. Ramaiah said that there was nothing illegal or unconstitutional for Kumar to meet an MP at a time when he was not in a constitutional post.

"Ramesh went there only to tell the Rajya Sabha MP how YSRCP government was not implementing the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court regarding his reinstatement," he added. Ramaiah alleged that after "humiliating" Kumar by not reappointing him as SEC, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing witch-hunt politics against him and "it is evident from how his private movements are also being kept under watch".

"This was nothing but an uglier example of how a fanatical government would go to any length even to threaten and terrorise the former head of a constitutional institution. The misinterpretation of Kumar's meeting was an attack on privacy and on his right to freedom," he said. (ANI)