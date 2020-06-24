India's security and dignity is fully maintained; Centre doesn't need clearance certificate from Cong: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that the Centre doesn't need any "clearance certificate" from Congress over India and China border issue as under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership India's security and dignity is fully maintained. "Without understanding the history and geography of the issue, Congress leaders are giving irresponsible statements. Even those who are wise in the Congress party are unable to understand the behaviour of their leadership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country's security and dignity is fully maintained and we don't need any clearance certificate from Congress," said Naqvi while speaking to ANI.

"The party (Congress) seems to be not doing well mentally. They have become a joke while making fun of our corona warriors and soldiers," he added. The Union Minister further said that only the Congress does not mean Opposition and pointed out that leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati and several others have extended their support to the government at this hour.

"Congress does not mean Opposition. It is a family which fits in one photo frame. The members of this feudalistic family on their own become Opposition and its voice. It is like Indira is India and India is Indira or Congress is Opposition and Opposition is Congress," he said. Earlier in the day, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had launched a veiled attack on the Congress' first family and its scion, stating that a "rejected and ejected dynasty" is not equal to the entire Opposition and relaunch of "the scion" for "nth time" can wait as it is a time for unity and solidarity.

Speaking about the recent all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi over India and China border tension, he said it is the Opposition's right to ask questions and while several opposition leaders fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, only "one family" was exceptional. The recent Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh claimed 20 lives of Indian Army personnel.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)