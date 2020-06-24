Left Menu
Cong should check facts about COVID-19 and not present wrong figures: BJP

BJP leader Harish Srivastava on Wednesday said that Congress leaders should check facts about COVID-19 situation in Agra and should not present wrong figures in tweets.

Updated: 24-06-2020 15:11 IST
BJP leader Harish Srivastava speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Harish Srivastava on Wednesday said that Congress leaders should check facts about COVID-19 situation in Agra and should not present wrong figures in tweets. Speaking to ANI Srivastava said, "Congress leaders, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, should check the fact about the COVID-19 deaths in Agra. All the data of the COVID-19 patients is being posted on the government's official portal and Congress leaders should check before tweeting wrong figures. 28 deaths is baseless and untrue. According to me, 84 people have died due to the virus. I have not seen 28 deaths in a day it is always less."

"She cannot make truth out of a lie," added Srivastava. On June 22 through a tweet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged, "28 corona patients died is Agra hospital after being admitted in 48 hours. What a shame that the UP government tried to suppress the truth by falsely propagating this model."

Taking cognizance of the tweet, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh on Tuesday asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to withdraw the June 22 tweet in which she had made these allegations. (ANI)

