Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet soon: CM

Though it has been almost two months since the cabinet was expanded, the COVID-19 crisis and the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19, have delayed the second expansion, sources said. Chouhan had inducted five ministers, including Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput who were part of the erstwhile Kamal Nath cabinet, in his government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST
Second expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet soon: CM

The second expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet will take place soon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The initial 'mini' expansion of the cabinet had taken place on April 21 with induction of five ministers, nearly a month after Chouhan took oath as the chief minister for a record fourth term.

"The expansion of the cabinet will take place soon," Chouhan said in a statement. He said an important meeting on the issue took place on Wednesday between him, state BJP unit president (VD Sharma) and state organisation general secretary (Suhas Bhagat).

"We had a detailed discussion on all aspects. Now another round of talks will be held in Delhi and soon the cabinet will be expanded," Chouhan said. Though it has been almost two months since the cabinet was expanded, the COVID-19 crisis and the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19, have delayed the second expansion, sources said.

Chouhan had inducted five ministers, including Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput who were part of the erstwhile Kamal Nath cabinet, in his government. Three other ministers-- Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel and Meena Singh--had also taken oath. Chouhan can induct 28 more ministers in his cabinet, sources said.

The BJP came to power in March after Nath resigned as chief minister, following rebellion by at least two dozen MLAs of the Congress who sided with Jyotiraditya Scindia..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA says

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj of Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA, the GNA said in a statement.They discussed foreign interventi...

Irish player Kim Garth eyes cricket career in Australia

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian womens cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit. Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under,...

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and thats his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with Gangs of Wasseypur being the ...

Competition Comm approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Competition Comm approves Facebooks acquisition of 9.99 stake in Jio Platforms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020