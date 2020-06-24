Left Menu
Development News Edition

Of 15 districts with highest COVID-19 death rate, four are from UP: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday stepped up her attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing that out of 15 districts in the country with the highest death rate, four are from the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:15 IST
Of 15 districts with highest COVID-19 death rate, four are from UP: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday stepped up her attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing that out of 15 districts in the country with the highest death rate, four are from the state. The Congress general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the contagion.

Stepping up her attack on the state government, she tweeted that of the 15 districts with the highest coronavirus death rate, four are from UP. "Jhansi: One death out of every 10 coronavirus patients, Meerut: One death out if every 11 coronavirus patients, and one death out of every 14 coronavirus patients in Etah and Agra" she tweeted along with charts showing 15 districts in the country with highest COVID-19 mortality rates and 10 UP districts with highest death rates.

"It is a matter that one should think about -- if the cases are not increasing then why is the death rate so high?" she posed. On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances".

Tagging a media report, she had said the COVID-19 death rate in Agra was 6.8 per cent, which was higher than Delhi and Mumbai..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robotOne lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot ...

Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are ope...

Jamiat hails Saudi govt's decision to hold Haj with 'limited people'

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday hailed Saudi Arabias decision to go ahead with Haj 2020 with a limited number of people, saying it has come as a relief for Muslims who were fearing that it will be altogether suspended...

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control: MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue.

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020