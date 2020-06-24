Left Menu
BJP MLC says Sharad Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra; NCP workers protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday made controversial remarks terming NCP chief Sharad Pawar "coronavirus for Maharashtra".

ANI | Solapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday made controversial remarks terming NCP chief Sharad Pawar "coronavirus for Maharashtra". The Nationalist Congress Party held protests in various parts of the state against his remarks.

During his visit to Pandharpur in Solapur district, Padalkar said, "Sharad Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra. He has been leading the state for many years but he has only oppressed 'Bahujan' people. I am sure that he will continue this in the future too." NCP supporters burned the effigies of Padalkar and raised slogans against him.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande issued a video statement and said BJP leader Padalkar is making statements against Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray just to catch some eyeballs. "Gopichand Padalkar has been recently elected as MLC and I think he is making statements against Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray just to catch some eyeballs. I would suggest to him that instead of doing such things he should focus on working for people being a newly elected MLC," she said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,42,900. (ANI)

