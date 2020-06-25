Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Congress state heads, slams PM Modi's 'non-seriousness' regarding COVID-19 crisis, border tensions

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with party's state presidents on Wednesday through video conferencing to discuss the country's tension with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Congress state heads, slams PM Modi's 'non-seriousness' regarding COVID-19 crisis, border tensions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with party's state presidents on Wednesday through video conferencing to discuss the country's tension with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel prices. In memory of the 20 soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the party has decided to hold a 'Salute to the Martyrs' programme across the country on June 26.

The Congress has directed state units to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at all district headquarters across the country on June 29 against the rising prices of diesel and petrol. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also expected to participate in the programme to be held in Delhi on June 26. The venue of the programme is not decided yet and it may be tentatively held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises. In this regard, the Delhi Congress has called for a meeting on Thursday.

According to a source, Rahul Gandhi has asked all the state presidents to put forward the "failure" of the government on all three issues very strongly. Rahul Gandhi said in the meeting that he had already warned about the crises in the country, but "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not act on it". The Congress scion said that whether it is the worsening economic situation or COVID-19 outbreak, the Prime Minister's "attitude is responsible for the current situation of the country as he did not take any problem seriously and decisions were not taken on time".

He further said that China has started an action on the LAC under a thought-provoking strategy, which the government is not accepting. "Our foreign policy has completely collapsed," he added. The former Congress president said the country's relations with friendly and neighbouring countries have deteriorated and alleged that the Prime Minister is responsible for it.

He said that Congress demanded immediate financial assistance to the public through direct benefit transfer but the government is not ready to accept the same. At the end of the meeting, many state presidents spoke of the Congress workers' desire that the reins of the party should be taken over by Rahul Gandhi. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had raised this demand in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee. Several leaders have also written a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in this regard. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Triple threat for refugees: Conflict, COVID-19 and cash, says IRC's Miliband

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, people already displaced by conflict, hunger and economic upheaval are especially vulnerable. Lauren Young and Michelle Nichols of Reuters spoke with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International R...

Cloud9 add ex-CS:GO player Relyks to Valorant roster

Skyler Relyks Weaver joined Cloud9s Valorant team on Wednesday, leaving Counter-Strike Global Offensive to compete in the new game. Cloud9 made the announcement on Twitter after Relyks had a trial run with the club.The teams only other play...

Canada confronts racism in police in wake of indigenous deaths

By Jack Graham TORONTO, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Americans protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people at the hands of police, Canadians are facing a reckoning of their own.Since April, six indig...

Pompeo calls Nepalese FM, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020