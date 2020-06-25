Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conrad Sangma-led NPP delegation meets Amit Shah, Nadda over Manipur political crisis

To resolve the political crisis in Manipur, a National People's Party (NPP) delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:29 IST
Conrad Sangma-led NPP delegation meets Amit Shah, Nadda over Manipur political crisis
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To resolve the political crisis in Manipur, a National People's Party (NPP) delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "A NPP delegation led by Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi. Both the BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur," tweeted Sarma.

He said that the delegation also met BJP national president JP Nadda. He also said that the NPP would support the BJP in Manipur. "A NPP delegation led by Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met President of BJP JP Nadda Ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support the BJP government in Manipur for the development of Manipur," Biswa said in another tweet.

The two parties continued negotiations on Tuesday to resolve the political instability in Manipur. Sangma and Sarma visited Imphal for the second time in a bid to stop the Congress from forming a Secular Progressive Front government.

The leaders of both the parties held several rounds of meetings with MLAs and party officials, both together and separately. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020