BJP Govt in Manipur is stable, will complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that Biren Singh-led government in Manipur is stable. "The government in Manipur is very stable. We have the required support of the legislators. The government is ready to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly anytime," Ram Madhav, who is the BJP in-charge for northeast states, said while speaking to ANI.

Expressing confidence that BJP-led government would complete its five-year term till 2022, he said, "Right now there is no other issue, there is no instability in Manipur, its all social media discussion. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will complete his full term." When asked about NPP MLAs, Ram Madhav said, "They have submitted their resignation and voted against our Rajya Sabha candidate. Yesterday night we got to know through social media that they reach out to central leadership and wanted to support the government again. No communication has reached the government from their side. Let them come back and withdraw their letters given to Raj Bhavan and talk to our leadership and then the issue will be discussed."

"The crisis is in the media and social media mostly, as far as the government is considered it is stable, it has been stable in three and a half years. Every time there was any challenge to this government, we have proved that we enjoy the majority of the support of the MLAs," he added. While, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh on being asked if political crisis in the state has been curtailed, said, "Yes. People are with the govt, they trust us and believe us, so we can overcome everything. Allegations and counter-allegations happen in politics, but the reality is known by people."

To resolve the political crisis in Manipur, a National People's Party (NPP) delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "A NPP delegation led by Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi. Both the BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur," tweeted Sarma.

He said that the delegation also met BJP national president JP Nadda. He also said that the NPP would support the BJP in Manipur. (ANI)