4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJP's N. Biren Singh in Manipur.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:02 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Image Credit: ANI

"Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJP's N. Biren Singh," NPP chief Conrad Sangma said.

Earlier in the day, while speaking about the political crisis in Manipur and when asked about NPP MLAs, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav had said, "They have submitted their resignation and voted against our Rajya Sabha candidate. Yesterday night we got to know through social media that they reached out to central leadership and wanted to support the government again. No communication has reached the government from their side. Let them come back and withdraw their letters given to Raj Bhavan and talk to our leadership and then the issue will be discussed." (ANI)

