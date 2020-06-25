Left Menu
PTI | Vja | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:38 IST
Rebel YSRC MP's reply to show cause notice;questions party gen secretary's locus standi

Rebel YSR Congress Lok Sabha member K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Thursday gave a "reply" to the show cause notice issued to him by the party for allegedly overstepping its line, and raised several questions on the legality of the YSRC set up itself. In his "reply, and not response" to the show cause notice, Raju questioned the locus standi of party general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy and threatened to take appropriate legal action for misleading one and all.

The MP also questioned if the party had a disciplinary committee constituted as per statute and said he would answer (to the notice) only when the committees existence was established. He wondered how Sai Reddy could designate himself the "national general secretary" when the YSRC was only a "state recognized party." "Our party name, as registered with the Election Commission of India, is actually Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress and, as such, calling it YSR Congress lacks legal sanctity.

I shall respect and regard the rules, regulations, policies and procedures, ideology and philosophy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party only," Raju said. The YSRC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the rebel MP for publicly adopting a stand "discordant with the party line." It gave the Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram a weeks time to respond, failing which the YSRC and its parliamentary party would take action as per law.

Over the past few days, the MP had been critical of the government on issues including alleged corruption in house-site distribution, leading to a verbal duel with his fellow party legislators in West Godavari district. Raju also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla fearing threat to his life, allegedly from some of his own party legislators and workers, and sought appropriate protection as the local state police reportedly failed to act on his complaints.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

