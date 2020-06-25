Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau rejects call to swap Huawei executive for detainees in China

We cannot allow political pressures or random arrests of Canadian citizens to influence the functioning of our justice system," he told reporters. The wife of one of the detained men on Tuesday urged Canada's justice minister to consider intervening in the case, saying her husband was in an increasingly dire predicament.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:58 IST
Canada's Trudeau rejects call to swap Huawei executive for detainees in China
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday rejected a call to swap an imprisoned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive for two citizens held by Beijing, saying such a move would set a bad precedent and harm Canada.

Shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant in December 2018, Beijing detained two Canadian man on security charges. Last week they were charged with suspected spying. A group of 19 prominent figures, including former cabinet ministers and diplomats, this week wrote a letter to Trudeau urging Ottawa to halt the extradition proceedings against Meng. This, they said, would boosting the chances of China freeing the two men.

Trudeau, who has dismissed repeated calls from China to intervene in the case against Meng, said the signatories were wrong to call for her release. "(This) would endanger the millions of Canadians who live and travel overseas every single year. We cannot allow political pressures or random arrests of Canadian citizens to influence the functioning of our justice system," he told reporters.

The wife of one of the detained men on Tuesday urged Canada's justice minister to consider intervening in the case, saying her husband was in an increasingly dire predicament. Although Beijing insists there is no connection between the Meng and the two Canadians, Trudeau said there was a clear link.

"We deplore what China did ... and will continue to remain steadfast and strong," he said, adding that it would be "absolutely unacceptable" to let Beijing think it could get what it wanted by arresting Canadians. China has also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and meat products.

Trudeau, asked whether Ottawa might impose sanctions on Chinese officials, said Canada was looking at a range of options but gave no details.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet nod for power duty concession, pay hike for ASHA staff

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to give concessionin electricity duty for industrial consumers. The electricity duty will now be 7.5 per cent instead of the present 9.3 per cent, a statement from the Chief Ministers ...

NFL Hall of Fame Game off, enshrinement postponed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is moving its enshrinement ceremony to 2021 and canceling its annual preseason game because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game is the first cancellation of an event on the NFL calendar due to the health emer...

Pakistan PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue

Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro 10 billion government bailout, securing the future of Germanys flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, backed by 98 of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020