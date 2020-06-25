Rahul Gandhi now launches his 'Telegram channel'

Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started a Telegram channel through which he would soon start engaging with people directly.The official Channel of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, will soon be verified, sources said.The channel is a tool to broadcast public messages to a large audience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started a Telegram channel through which he would soon start engaging with people directly. The official Channel of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, will soon be verified, sources said. His Telegram channel has around 3,500 members so far.

A telegram channel is a messaging application where the administrator alone can post messages and views. The channel is a tool to broadcast public messages to a large audience. Gandhi has been using direct messaging to reach out to the public and he often uses his Twitter and Facebook accounts to attack the government on its policies.

Gandhi also launches attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media accounts.

