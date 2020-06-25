Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Trump 2016 Republican rival Fiorina to back Biden

Would anyone vote for that?" Trump said, according to Rolling Stone magazine, of the only woman candidate in the Republican field. Trump dismissed the news of Fiorina's backing Biden, calling her on Twitter a "failed presidential candidate" who "lost so badly to me." Fiorina is the latest Republican to publicly split with the party's president as the country faces widespread protests over police brutality against Black Americans, the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp economic downturn. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican who served under Republican Presidents George W.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:42 IST
Former Trump 2016 Republican rival Fiorina to back Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Carly Fiorina, a formal rival of Donald Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, plans to cast her vote for Democrat Joe Biden in November. "I've been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump," Fiorina told The Atlantic magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard Co chief executive, fell in line behind Trump like many Republicans in his 2016 race against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Since then, she has become increasingly critical and last year called for his impeachment. "I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he's demonstrated that through his life," Fiorina told The Atlantic. "And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts."

While Trump insulted a number of his 16 Republican rivals in the 2016 presidential campaign, Fiorina was the target of what was arguably one of the nastiest swipes. "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?" Trump said, according to Rolling Stone magazine, of the only woman candidate in the Republican field.

Trump dismissed the news of Fiorina's backing Biden, calling her on Twitter a "failed presidential candidate" who "lost so badly to me." Fiorina is the latest Republican to publicly split with the party's president as the country faces widespread protests over police brutality against Black Americans, the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp economic downturn.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican who served under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, has endorsed Biden. Trump's former defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, denounced what he called Trump's "deliberate" efforts to divide the country. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has said she was "struggling" with whether to support Trump's re-election, while Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised Mattis' words.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters: Remove statues of slave kneeling before Lincoln

Calls are intensifying for the removal of twin Emancipation memorials in Washington, DC, and Boston that depict a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincolns feet optics that jar and offend many in a nation confronting racial injustice throug...

US reviewing its global force posture to counter China's threat to India: Pompeo

The US is reviewing its global deployment of forces to ensure it is postured appropriately to counter the Peoples Liberation Army, given the increasing threat posed by China to Asian countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philip...

Pompeo says US, EU working to resume trans-Atlantic travel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns Thursday that the European Union might refuse to allow Americans into the 27-nation bloc as it considers lifting restrictions on overseas travelers starting next week, due to the spread...

Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago

A powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australias woodlands about 25 million years ago, possessing shovel-shaped hands and strong forelimbs indicating it was an adept digger, scientists said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020