Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump tweets wanted poster related to statue-removal attempt

He also tweeted that he had signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues. Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for "vandalization of federal property".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 04:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 04:48 IST
Trump tweets wanted poster related to statue-removal attempt

President Donald Trump used Twitter on Friday to call for the arrest of protesters involved in this week's attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson from a park directly in front of the White House. He also tweeted that he had signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues.

Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for "vandalization of federal property". He wrote, "MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!" Trump later Friday announced his executive order, which he had promised earlier in the week. He described it as "strong" but did not immediately release the text.

He also said on Twitter that he had scrapped plans to spend the weekend at his central New Jersey home to stay in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced". "These arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump tweeted. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice!" Protesters on Monday night attempted to drag the statue down with ropes and chains. Police repelled the protesters and sealed off Lafayette Park, which had been reopened to the public for more than a week after protests against the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, police cleared out the entire area around the corner of 16th and H streets — and pushed demonstrators away from the intersection, which had recently been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by the city. Statistics released by the Metropolitan Police Department show that nine people were arrested Tuesday night and a total of 12 arrested between Monday and Wednesday.

There were no protest-related arrests on Thursday, according to the MPD data. Demonstrators have grown increasingly emboldened about targeting statues deemed offensive or inappropriate.

Last week on June 19, or Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, cheering crowds puled down a statue of former Confederate general Albert Pike. The statue stood on federal land and had withstood previous attempts by the Washington DC government to remove it.

According to participants, police officers were on the scene but did not attempt to interfere. The targeting of the statues has become a rallying cry for Trump and other conservatives.

Immediately after the Pike statute was toppled and set ablaze, Trump called the incident a "disgrace to our Country!" on Twitter. On Tuesday he tweeted, "I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent....."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

Facebook has said that it will flag all newsworthy posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebooks stock dropped more than 8 per cent, erasing roughly USD 50 billion from its m...

NBA releases schedule, but Silver admits risk exists

Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the leagues bubble in central Florida cant be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic. The league is ...

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the rive...

Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020