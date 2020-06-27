Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore Prime Minister’s ruling party unveils manifesto for July 10 general election

"Right now, keeping Singapore going, flying straight and level safely through the turbulent weather is the most challenging and urgent priority for the Government," the Channel News Asia quoted Lee as saying. Lee highlighted issues on the top of voters’ minds: keeping Singaporeans and migrant workers safe from COVID-19 and keeping the disease from overwhelming the healthcare system, and providing care and support to Singaporeans amid the uncertainty and dangers.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:43 IST
Singapore Prime Minister’s ruling party unveils manifesto for July 10 general election
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (File photo) Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday launched his ruling People's Action Party's manifesto for the July 10 general election, promising a slew of initiatives to focus on saving jobs, restarting the economy dented by the coronavirus pandemic and migrant workers welfare. Lee, 68, on Tuesday, announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-state's economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

He advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve the 105-seat Parliament and order a fresh election, 10-months ahead of schedule. Titled "Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future", Lee launched the manifesto pointing out that the election will take place "in the middle of the most severe crisis the world has faced for many decades".

Lee, who is the secretary-general of the PAP that has ruled Singapore since independence, said taking care of Singapore's economy was an urgent requirement. "Right now, keeping Singapore going, flying straight and level safely through the turbulent weather is the most challenging and urgent priority for the Government," the Channel News Asia quoted Lee as saying.

Lee highlighted issues on the top of voters' minds: keeping Singaporeans and migrant workers safe from COVID-19 and keeping the disease from overwhelming the healthcare system, and providing care and support to Singaporeans amid the uncertainty and dangers. The manifesto underlined the need to support each other to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore has more than 300,000 foreign workers living in dormitories which were the main clusters spreading coronavirus disease in recent months. About 120,000 migrant workers have either recovered from or tested negative for COVID-19 so far.

Singapore has reported 42,955 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths. Over 36,299 patients with the infection have recovered. The government has acknowledged the importance of migrant workers, mostly South Asians and Indians, as builders of Singapore.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10, while political parties have started preparing for fielding their candidates who would be nominated on June 30. Lee said the central focus of the manifesto is how the PAP wants to work together to overcome this "crisis of a generation".

He said: "This includes how it will keep Singaporeans and migrant workers safe and prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming Singapore's healthcare system". "How it will restart and transform the economy, save jobs and businesses, and reskill workers for new jobs. How it will provide care and support to one another, so that people can keep themselves safe amid the uncertainties and dangers," he said.

Lee said these issues are at the top of people's minds, adding that Singaporeans understood this was not business or politics as usual, and that they want to know how the Government would solve their problems. Beyond COVID-19 and jobs, Lee said the manifesto also sets out the PAP's longer-term plans to build a "better Singapore", adding that its aim was not just to survive the storm.

"But, also to maintain the long-term direction for the country, and keep on building and improving Singapore," he stated. The PAP is fielding 27 new candidates, consisting of entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, lawyers, social workers, public servants, and military officers.

Representing more than a quarter of its total slate, this was the highest number of new candidates the PAP has fielded in any election, Lee said, with double the number of new women candidates compared to the General Election in 2015. Lee also revealed that about 20 Members of Parliament were retiring this year, including Deputy Speaker Charles Chong, who has served seven terms in total.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court that its probe into allegations of sexual and physical exploitation in 17 shelter homes in Bihar has been completed, except in two cases where further investigation is on, and they have recommended dep...

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation: Environment Minister Rai.

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation Environment Minister Rai....

KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations

The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtras Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday. As per ...

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020