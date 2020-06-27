Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand Cong demands withdrawal of cases against its leaders

Cases have been lodged against more than 150 Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, for gathering in Gandhi Park area here on June 25 violating social distancing norms to protest against the fuel price hike across the country. Demanding immediate withdrawal of cases against Congress leaders, Leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh said it was an attempt to stifle the voice of the opposition which was only exercising its democratic right to protest.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:52 IST
U'khand Cong demands withdrawal of cases against its leaders

The Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against party leaders, accusing the BJP government in the state of stifling the voice of the opposition for raising people's issues. Cases have been lodged against more than 150 Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, for gathering in Gandhi Park area here on June 25 violating social distancing norms to protest against the fuel price hike across the country.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of cases against Congress leaders, Leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh said it was an attempt to stifle the voice of the opposition which was only exercising its democratic right to protest. PCC vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said such intimidating tactics were not going to work as the party was fighting for the common man.

"V won't budge by such pressure tactics as V r fighting for the common man," he said in a tweet. However, rubbishing the Congress' charge, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, "No one was stifling the voice of the opposition. They were booked as they violated the norms of social distancing which is a must for everyone's safety against coronavirus." PTI ALM SNE

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

Polands right-wing president, Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous ideology and a unconventional last-minute reception ...

Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP

Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, out of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June- ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections- joined the BJP on Saturday. Former Congress MLAs Jitu Chaudhary, Pradyumnasinh Jadeja, J V...

Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say

Vaccines such as those used against measles may prevent severe lung inflammation associated with COVID-19, according to a study that may lead to a new strategy to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic. The research, published in the jour...

As Hongkongers protest national security bill, pro-China govt launches $7 million worth ads seeking support

With thousands of Hongkongers taking to the streets to protest against the national security legislation, the pro-China government ironically has launched advertisements calling for public support for the legislation. Till now, the Carrie L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020