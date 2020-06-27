Left Menu
Union minister Irani attacks Congress president on RGF row, accuses her of 'looting' country

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit out at Sonia Gandhi over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation row, alleging that the Congress president left "no stone unturned to loot the country for her children".

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:10 IST
Irani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the Constitution as his religion and worked as a 'pradhan Sevak'. Image Credit: IANS

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit out at Sonia Gandhi over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation row, alleging that the Congress president left "no stone unturned to loot the country for her children". She also suggested that like Amethi, the Congress will face electoral defeat in Nehru-Gandhi family's pocket borough of Rae Bareli.

Addressing a virtual rally of party workers from Awadh and Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, Smriti Irani said, "One daughter of Bundelkhand sacrificed her life for the nation. There was a mother, who tied her son to her back, and challenged the British to free the country". "Unfortunately, there is an MP from Rae Bareli, who through the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, has not left any stone unturned to loot the country for her children. "Could any Indian imagine her entering into a pact with China, and money comes from China in the treasury box, whose keys are with Sonia Gandhi," she said. In a statement issued by the UP BJP, Irani alleged that Sonia Gandhi shook hands with the enemy.

"Does Sonia Gandhi has so much enmity ... took money from thieves, made the (then) prime minister a remote control, and also took money from the Prime Minister Relief Fund," the minister said. The BJP has targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family for the RGF allegedly accepting donations from the Chinese embassy. The Congress has said that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) issue raised by the BJP government was a "manufactured charge" and "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from the LAC crisis.

Irani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the Constitution as his religion and worked as a 'pradhan Sevak'. "Some people had ridiculed the Jan Dhan Yojana. The country had seen a time when a Congress leader had said that if one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 10 paisa reaches the poor. In other words, the Congress leader had accepted that brokers of Congress siphoned off 90 paise. Narendra Modi has stopped this brokerage," Irani asserted.

She also said that during the Congress government's tenure, the banks used to close their doors to the poor. "Now, Modiji has opened those closed doors of the banks for the people. People, who had not built a single toilet in Amethi-Rae Bareli in 70 years, are now feeling restless," Irani said. "Did anyone think that the UPA Chairperson will establish such institutions, from where people like Mehul Choksi won't hesitate in making money. Your clock has stopped ticking in Amethi, and it will not take much time to change the (poll) results of Rae Bareli," the BJP leader, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 polls, said.

