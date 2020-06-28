Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi opposition leader wins presidential election re-run

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday was declared the winner of a re-run presidential election, a dramatic reversal of incumbent Peter Mutharika's discredited win 13 months earlier in a process that analysts viewed as a triumph for democracy in Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 03:45 IST
Malawi opposition leader wins presidential election re-run

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday was declared the winner of a re-run presidential election, a dramatic reversal of incumbent Peter Mutharika's discredited win 13 months earlier in a process that analysts viewed as a triumph for democracy in Africa. Chakwera, 65, secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote on Tuesday, the electoral commission said, beating Mutharika. Chakwera won election to a five-year term as president of the nation of 18 million people.

"My victory is a win for democracy and justice. My heart is bubbling with joy," Chakwera said after his win, which sparked wild late night celebrations on the streets of the capital Lilongwe, his stronghold. In power since 2014, Mutharika must now either challenge the result in court or step aside. The vote was regarded by analysts as a test of the ability of African courts to tackle ballot fraud and restrain presidential power.

The judiciary infuriated Mutharika in February by overturning the result of the May 2019 election that had given him a second term, citing irregularities, and ordering a re-run. Mutharika's disputed win sparked months of anti-government demonstrations, a rare sight in Malawi. "The commission declares that Lazarus Chakwera ... has attained the requisite majority of electorate and is duly elected as president," the electoral commission chairman Chifundo Kachale said.

Before seeking public office, Chakwera served as president of the Malawi Assemblies of God. Mutharika, 79, earlier on Saturday said there had been voting irregularities including violence and intimidation against his party's election monitors, but the complaint was dismissed by the electoral commission. The opposition has denied the allegations.

The ruling against Mutharika's election victory, upheld by the nation's supreme court, echoed one by a Kenyan court in 2017 that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win - although in that case Kenyatta went on to win the re-run. Both decisions were celebrated by pro-democracy activists on a continent where judges rarely challenge executive power.

There were no independent reports of irregularities, and no international observer missions this time because of COVID-19. Local observers have said the poll was free and fair. Last year's cancelled result also forced a change in the electoral system, swapping a "first-past-the-post" system for one in which the winner has to get more than 50% of votes.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Redskins WR Hall tears Achilles, out for season

Washington Redskins wide receiver Emanuel Hall will miss the upcoming season after sustained a torn Achilles last month. Hall announced the news Friday on Instagram.So for those that dont know, about a month ago while running routes and get...

U.S. CDC reports 2,459,472 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 2,459,472 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 44,602 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 651 to 124,976.The CDC repo...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports.Th...

Bucs' first general manager Krueger dies

Phil Krueger, who became part of the first coaching staff in Buccaneers history and later served as Tampa Bays first general manager, died earlier this week. He was 90. According to Utah State, Krueger died Monday at his home in Pembroke Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020